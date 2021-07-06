Solvang's annual Fourth of July parade returned to downtown streets on Sunday morning, attracting thousands of spectators and 52 parade entries that ranged from lively dancers, bands, antique and military vehicles, and prancing horses.
The event, themed "God Bless America," was a success, according to parade chair Steve Palmer, who also serves as president for parade host Rotary Club of Solvang.
“It was heartwarming to see the community come together for the Fourth of July Parade in Solvang this year,” he said. “Even with such short notice after June 15, we were overwhelmed by the positive spirit and smiling faces of participants and spectators."
Due to the unavailability of Highway 246, the parade took a detour and began at Alisal Road and headed north to Copenhagen Drive, down Second Street and east on Oak Street, before returning back to Alisal Road.
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital's emergency room staff members were named 2021 parade grand marshals for their contributions as frontline workers responsible for keeping the community safe.
Thirty-five parade entrants on Monday morning also were announced as winners in their respective categories, including the Flat Fender Friends who claimed an award in the "Sweepstakes" category. "Best Use of Parade" went to Daughters of the American Revolution, and Stars & Stripes — Bill Hopper’s Mustang Dr. Crew, won the title of "Most Patriotic."
Palmer thanked all who participated, watched the parade and made the event possible, including Solvang city staff, IDK Events, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer Rotarians.
"It was a team effort to to make this a successful, smooth and enjoyable parade," Palmer said. "We look forward to next year’s parade in 2022 to be even bigger and better."
