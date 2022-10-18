101822 Tyler Henry

American reality show personality, author and medium Tyler Henry will appear at the Chumash Casino Resort Friday, Saturday for “An Evening of Hope and Healing.”

 Contributed

Tyler Henry — an American reality show personality, author and medium — is headed to the Santa Ynez Valley, bringing his national tour “An Evening of Hope and Healing,” to the Chumash Casino Resort Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22. 

During his live show, Henry will explain how he communicates with the other side, gives live audience readings and answers questions from the audience.

Henry reports noticing his clairvoyant abilities at age 10, and although labeled by some as shy and reserved, he believes it is his purpose to share his ability with as many people as he can, a spokeswoman for Henry said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0