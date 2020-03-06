Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep moving forward. Refuse to let an emotional matter consume you. Don't make unnecessary changes. Take your time and leave no room for error. Be prepared to do the work yourself if you want things done to your specifications. Make hard work, discipline and stability your priorities.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Listen to others and assess situations, but don't be too eager to share your opinions or sign up for something that will benefit someone other than yourself. Do your own thing.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Speak your mind. Head in a direction that helps you utilize your skills and qualifications. If you socialize, you will encounter someone who can help you succeed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself until you have flushed out any flaws that may draw opposition. Learn by watching others, and you will know precisely how to get your way. Romance is featured.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have different choices to make. Don't give in to peer pressure. Do what's right and best for you, and don't look back. Someone you respect will give you good advice.