Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

You can accomplish plenty this year if you stay focused and refuse to let emotional matters interfere with your productivity or financial affairs. Put a solid plan in place to avoid confusion and uncertainty. If something goes wrong, reevaluate and make necessary adjustments.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Listen more and say less. If you give someone too much personal information, they will use it against you. Let your intuition lead the way when dealing with sensitive issues.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a closer look at an offer and what you have to do, and find a way to adapt your skills to fit the goal you have in mind. Present what you have to offer with finesse.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A problem with a loved one will add to your responsibilities. Use good judgment -- if something doesn't sound correct, do your due diligence before you get involved.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put in the time and reap the rewards. Don't expect to get help from someone who talks big but does little. If you run the show, you will be successful.