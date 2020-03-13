Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Follow through on the promises you've made to yourself as well as to others. Stop talking and start doing, or someone will call your bluff. You'll have plenty of opportunities this year, but only you can take advantage of them. Change is necessary, so get motivated.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for an excellent investment that will contribute to your security and ease your mind. A positive approach to life will attract interesting people who have something to offer. Romance is favored.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- It's time to update your living conditions. Consider your options and look for hidden opportunities or a new environment that will stimulate your mind and get you headed in an exciting direction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Help a good cause. Your willingness to pitch in will impress someone important. Networking will bring results. Form a partnership with someone who can contribute something you lack.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Finish what you start and ease tension. You can ask for help, but make sure you know exactly who and what you want in your corner. Protect your reputation and don't criticize others or display anger.