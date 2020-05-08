Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stand up for what you want and what you know is right, and you will gain respect and boost your confidence. Turn this year into one of change, transition and personal growth that will help you move in a direction that offers clarity, perception and a clear path to a better future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do what you do best and keep moving forward. An unexpected change will lead to satisfaction and the lifestyle you desire. Discipline and hard work will pay off.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll gain insight into how best to deal with the people you encounter if you are observant. Taking action and doing what's right will result in respect and assistance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you reach out to someone you haven't heard from in a long time, it will bring back fond memories and entice you to pick up where you left off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop worrying about what others are doing and start focusing on what you want to achieve. Make discipline, reliability and standing up for yourself priorities. Romance is favored.