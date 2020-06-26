Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Be true to yourself and to those you love. Speak honestly and openly about what you want to happen this year. Don't fear to take a different path. Following your heart and intuition will help you find peace of mind. A personal gain is heading your way. Live, love and laugh.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A domestic change will improve your life tenfold. Cutting your overhead, clearing a space to pursue something you want to do and expressing your feelings and intentions are encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Change only because you want to, not because someone else is pestering you to be different. Surround yourself with people who like you just the way you are.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A demonstrative response toward a loved one will bring you closer together. Share your long-term intentions and make any necessary adjustments. An addition to your life is heading your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't overreact to a situation you cannot change. Keeping the peace will allow you to tend to the things you want to complete without interference. Make physical improvements.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make change happen. Consider what makes you tick and what will bring you the contentment you are searching for. Think outside the box and do things your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to argue with someone who doesn't fight fairly. Devote your time to personal growth, physical perfection and romance, and you'll achieve peace of mind. Do your best to achieve happiness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look over your options and consider the best way to improve your current situation. A domestic change will add to your assets and happiness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Discipline will pay off. How you conduct yourself during challenging times will affect your physical well-being. Do what's right and suitable to your abilities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Channel your energy into something constructive. If you reach out and help an organization you believe in, you will feel that you are doing your part to combat global problems. Don't give in to indulgent temptation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Listen, but don't agree to something that doesn't suit you. Concentrate on what you do best and the results you want to achieve. Fitness, health and overall physical improvements are encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make a move for the right reasons. Boredom will lead to poor choices. Rethink your strategy and consider how to make the most with what you have.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Show discipline when it comes to learning, finishing projects and dealing with emotional matters. Self-control will stifle temptation and deter others from emotionally manipulating you. Personal improvements are favored.
