Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Be secretive until you have formulated a plan and everything is in place. Giving someone too much leeway will make your life difficult. It's up to you to take care of your affairs if you want things to run smoothly. Your achievements will result in a memorable year.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Your charm and helpful suggestions will win favors. Make sure that you don't commit to something you don't have the time or money to complete. Moderation will be required.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Delegate your time wisely. You don't want to neglect someone special or fall short when it comes to promises you made. Consider an interesting offer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Intelligent banter will encourage others to take you seriously. Participate in events that will raise your profile. The contributions you make will change your life. Romance is on the rise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A creative idea will push you in an unexpected direction. Don't worry about pleasing everyone else. Stop worrying about what others think and do what's best for you.