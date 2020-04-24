Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Express your concerns and lay down rules. Refuse to let anyone walk all over you. Aim to improve your relationships by striving for equality. Romance is encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An unfamiliar place will spark your curiosity and inspire you to try something new. Check out real estate or an investment that will push you to make a move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do something constructive, and don't stop until you make progress. Don't neglect a problem that's hanging over you. Altering your lifestyle may be required to make things better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Get together with people you don't see often. Revisit an old idea, as it may inspire you. Make choices that will contribute to your happiness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Read the fine print. Take charge by saying no to temptation and rejecting plans that put you at a disadvantage. Be observant and get the facts and figures before you promise to do something.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make sure to be fully prepared before revealing your intentions. Honesty and fair play will make a difference. If you are willing to compromise, everyone else will be as well.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If you speak from the heart, you will get a good response. Someone close to you will offer insight into your options that will help you make an adjustment and come to a decision.

