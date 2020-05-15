Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Be receptive, but not gullible. Listen to an offer, consider the information that is valuable to you and apply what you can to reach your goals as the year progresses. Recognize that your glass is half full, not half empty, and trust in your ability to succeed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do some fact-finding. Be aware of the changes going on around you and stick to the rules and regulations. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Truth matters, and trust must be earned, not bought. Take pride in the way you conduct yourself and avoid getting trapped in regrettable circumstances. Backtracking won't be easy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stretch your mind and your plans. It's time to explore what's available and how you can use your skills to get ahead. Changing times mean altering the way you do things.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be careful with investments, joint ventures and matters that can affect your health and well-being. Sit tight and observe. Time is on your side. Concentrate on physical fitness and health.