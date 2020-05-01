Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Decide what's worth your while and what isn't. Focus on what will bring the highest returns and the partnerships that mean the most to you. Tie up loose ends and clear your mind of the nonsense in your life that is holding you back. Progress requires clarity, precision and patience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Play to win. Refuse to give in to pressure or others' demands. If you approach situations pragmatically, you will come out on top. A physical challenge will help you blow off steam.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take a serious look at your current situation and determine what will make you happy. Don't be fooled by someone who paints a rosy picture.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make decisions based on the changes going on around you. Don't miss out because you are afraid to make a move. Do your homework and push forward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep an open mind, but don't buy into someone else's risky venture. Look for an outlet that will help you release stress and feel healthy and fit. Engage in romance.