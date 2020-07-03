Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Go about your business, and be careful whom you pick a fight with this year. Put more effort into improving your relationships with the people who count in your life and building a secure home base to support your efforts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do the best job possible. It's what you accomplish that will count, so don't waste your time on petty disagreements. Don't miss out on an opportunity because it entails change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make the physical and mental changes required to build confidence and raise your self-esteem. Don't waste time arguing. Success will result if you stay focused and work alone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Avoid outside influences or controlling individuals. Obtain facts and figures before making a decision. Don't rely on others when you can invest in yourself. Avoid situations and people who could be harmful to your health.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You have the right idea, and if you are patient, you will see excellent results. Your charm and intelligence will ensure that you receive the help you need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- The more you do to help others, the more you will get in return. Develop new skills and pay more attention to changing economic trends. Stand by the people you love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Caution will be necessary when dealing with manipulative people. Believe verified facts instead of paying attention to hearsay. Avoid joint money deals and outside interference. Put your health and integrity first.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A logical approach to a situation that involves how you earn your living and your health and safety will give you greater leverage when dealing with your superiors. Share your point of view.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be understanding and offer positive solutions. Reach out to someone you are worried about, but don't take on responsibilities that may jeopardize your reputation or position.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A situation isn't likely to go the way you expect. You'll do best if you stick to the truth, especially where emotional issues are concerned. Make adjustments to your lifestyle.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If you take on a creative project, it will enhance the way you live. Don't trust someone to give you valid information. Verify all data you receive to avoid mistakes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Use your imagination and find a way to get things done on time without subjecting yourself to an unhealthy environment. Choose to be practical, not stubborn or illogical.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Inconsistency and fickleness will cost you. Incorporate discipline into whatever you do, and you'll avoid jeopardizing your reputation or position. Make fitness and health priorities.
