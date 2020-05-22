Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Working toward your long-term plans will help you avoid getting involved in trivial matters. Organize your time, put a budget in place and do whatever it takes to stay on course. The opportunity to accomplish something great is within reach. Distance yourself from troublemakers.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stay on top of what's important. How you go about your responsibilities will be critical to your standing. Protect your reputation and position.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take part in a movement that will benefit your community. Your input will be well received and will give your reputation a boost. Negotiations will lead to positive change.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Check out what's available to figure out the best way to make the most of what you've got. A personal makeover will result in positive attention. Romance is favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Proceed with caution. Be aware of what everyone around you is doing. Avoid trouble by making adjustments that will allow you to work on projects you can do by yourself.