Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A friendly gesture will have an alternative motive attached. Be careful not to sign up to do someone else's dirty work. Protect your reputation, position and status.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your ideas. The contributions made will prompt a positive change in the way you move forward. A chance to turn something you enjoy doing into a profit looks promising.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't participate if you have reservations about what someone else is doing. Call on experience to help you decide where best to put your time and energy. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change will energize you. Delve into something you find exciting and fit it into your daily routine. A heart-to-heart talk will help to rectify an emotional situation. Make health a priority.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stick to a budget and live within your means. When uncertain, stay put. Focus on making physical changes that will boost your confidence. Love is featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expand your mind, your interests and your friendships. A positive change you make will enhance your relationship with someone you want to get to know better. A creative pursuit will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Leave nothing to chance. Cover your back and don't offer information to anyone prying into your affairs. A steady pace forward will bring the best return. Nurture a meaningful relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change of plans will keep you moving in a direction that offers something new and exciting. Be prepared to adapt as you go, and you will get good results.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Personal growth begins with you. Look at your current setup, consider what will make it better and concentrate on moving toward your destination of choice. Romance will enhance your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful with whom you share information and how you treat the ones you love. If you take someone for granted, you can expect to be treated the same in return.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't be fooled by what someone else says or does. Be confident and take the path that suits you. You are responsible for your happiness. Be a leader, not a follower.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Use intelligence when faced with a situation that requires you to make a choice. Don't let fear set in or cause you to waffle when you should be decisive.
