Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take advantage of opportunities that will have the most significant impact on what's important to you. It's time to fully engage in whatever you are most passionate about. If you are an innovative, aggressive participant, recognition will be yours. Significant stabilization will come from personal change and prudent investing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Move outside your circle and interact with people who can shine a new light on something that interests you. Make adjustments that will improve your current financial and domestic situations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Turn your attention toward people and projects that excite you, and refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Put your priorities first and do what's best for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Fend for yourself and take credit for what you accomplish. The less contact you have with others, the easier it will be to get things done without interference. A personal pick-me-up will boost your morale.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Search for a way to raise your earning potential or boost an investment that will enhance your retirement savings. A sensitive matter will confuse you. When in doubt, reserve judgment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Follow your gut instinct and make your feelings and thoughts crystal-clear. Helping others and sharing your ideas will help you get ahead. Romance is featured.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Step into the spotlight and be entertaining, but don't share your inner thoughts or beliefs. Put a smile on someone's face instead of raising controversial issues that will be divisive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you show how passionate and willing you are to put your time and effort behind a cause you care about, you will make a difference and drum up support.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a back seat and observe. Once you know where you stand among your peers, you can share your opinions with those who can help further your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Surround yourself with people who build you up and encourage you to excel. Loyal friends with similar interests will help you expand your ideas. Make your feelings clear to a loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Alter your life or plans because you want to, not because someone is pressuring you. Do whatever you can to secure your finances and ensure that you live a healthy lifestyle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Forge ahead energetically. If you want something, go after it, and if you desire change, take the helm and implement what you want to happen. Romance will enrich your personal life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Express your thoughts. Discuss what you want to do and give others the freedom to do the same. Walk away from situations that limit or confine you.