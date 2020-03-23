Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take care of unfinished business. Clear the way for new beginnings. Preparation will be necessary to ensure that you have the qualifications you need to pursue your dreams. Make progress, jettison what you no longer need and make room for the people and pastimes that bring you joy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Set yourself up for advancement. Whether it's a better-paying job or something you'd prefer to be doing with your time, choose what will bring you the most satisfaction. Argue less and achieve more.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Offer a detailed analysis of what you want to be done or what you expect. If you speak from the heart and explain your position, you will get the support you need to reach your goal. Romance is featured.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you want more, do more. Nothing will be free today, so be prepared to dig in and do whatever is necessary. Relying on others will lead to disappointment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you keep things in perspective, you'll gain ground. A change will boost your morale and bring you closer to your goal. What you do for others will enhance your reputation.