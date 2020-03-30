Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Slow down, take your time and live in the moment. Absorb what's going on around you and think matters through. Strategy will count, so plant your feet firmly on the ground, set your sights on your target and proceed with persistence. Keep life simple and meaningful, and success will be yours.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Listen to others, but don't let anyone make decisions for you. Be true to your beliefs and needs, and follow through with your plans. Charm, not stubbornness, will help you reach your objective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Personal gain can be yours if you share your ideas and collaborate with like-minded people. Let go of regrets and know enough to walk away from emotionally manipulative people.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Avoid getting into a discussion with someone who exhausts you. Focus on the good you can do, not on negative people or someone pressuring you to take a risk.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't deny yourself the desire for something new or different. Refuse to let fear stop you from experiencing what life has to offer. When opportunity knocks, open the door. Romance is favored.