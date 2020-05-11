Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Choose to get along with others and to make your life easier. Keeping an open mind and being aware of what people need and want will give you a chance to make positive adjustments that won't disrupt your life and plans. Focus on the possibilities and on getting things done.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get rid of things that you no longer need. Reevaluate the past and make improvements to the way you do things moving forward. Avoid manipulative people and protect your assets.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take the initiative and make positive improvements. Complaints and criticism won't solve anything, but constructive action will. Be the solution, not the problem, and you'll improve your life and relationships.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't shy away from change. Be receptive to it and offer positive input that will help the process move along quickly. Events will turn in your favor.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Spend more time reinventing yourself. A new look, fitness routine or healthier lifestyle will help you deter anyone who is trying to lead you down the wrong path.