Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Revisit your goals, consider certain recommendations and put a schedule in place that will help you achieve your objectives. Be aggressive and negotiate with less emotion and more fine-tuned intuition. Take charge and brook no interference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- It's up to you to make a good impression if you want to position yourself favorably. A responsible attitude will win favors and encourage others to pitch in and help.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Concentrate on working, making money and getting ahead professionally. Add skills, courses and licenses to your resume, and rethink your long-term objective. Personal improvements will pay off. Romance is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A positive attitude will affect how your day goes. Look for investment opportunities, and talk to people who can offer a different perspective on current trends and new possibilities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Talk less and do more. Be proactive and don't waste time. Proceed with your plans, and don't worry about what others do. Work alone and do what's best for you.