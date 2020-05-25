Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Be smart, effective and diplomatic, and you'll accomplish what you set out to do. Find out what's necessary, waste little time on chit-chat and finish what you start. Stick to the truth and set realistic expectations. Success will follow if you press forward with confidence and courage.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A problem will develop if you or someone else isn't forthright regarding information or promises. Offer only what you know you can deliver and question anyone offering the impossible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Venture down a path you've never traveled before. Embracing the unfamiliar will help you see the possibilities that exist and how you can shift your focus and set new goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your persistence and colorful way of expressing yourself will grab plenty of attention. Honor your promises to avoid complaints. You are only as good as your word.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Problems will surface if you aren't fair or give in to temptation. Avoid discord -- make positive change your priority.