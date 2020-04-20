Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Relax and enjoy what life has to offer. Impulsiveness will set you back. Work on self-improvement, networking and doing things with the people who bring out the best in you. Use your skills to reinforce what you've already accomplished while making room for new and exciting beginnings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emphasize what you can do and use your skills to benefit yourself and others. Don't downplay your many talents.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put your attributes to the test and pitch in and help others. You have the potential to make a difference if you take a leadership position. Call in favors.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Avoid meddling or letting someone interfere with your efforts. Focus on work, money and advancement, not on gossip or indulgent behavior.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Follow through with your plans. Talking about something and doing something are not the same thing. A day trip should include business, interviews or learning. Activities that require physical endurance or competition are favored.