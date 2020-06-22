Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Look for opportunities. Be creative, think outside the box and make your dreams a reality. Head in a direction that excites you and puts your skills to good use. Progress is the ultimate achievement, and it's up to you to make it happen.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Deal with sensitive issues and solve problems. Being compassionate and understanding will encourage honesty, trust and resolution in others. Choose intelligence over aggression, and you'll receive unexpected rewards.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take pride in what you do. A change may tempt you, but don't act in haste. Focus on fitness, honing your skills and enforcing a practical plan.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- An old acquaintance will extend information that will change the way you think or do things. A heart-to-heart discussion will improve a meaningful relationship.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Slow down and take time to absorb information before you try to tackle pressing situations. Taking care of your needs first is in your best interest.