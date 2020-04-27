Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Put your energy where it counts this year. Whether you decide to volunteer, do a good deed or spend your time climbing the professional ladder, the results will pay off. Your charm, coupled with a practical, fiscally sound approach, will encourage others to pitch in and help.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Dealing with the past will be more complicated than you imagined. Keep your distance from people who have let you down. Stay focused on finishing what you start.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Turn up the volume and march to the beat of your own drummer. Be a self-starter, an organizer and someone who makes a difference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Listen to what others say, but verify information before you pass it along. Prepare to make a change if someone backs out of a deal or disappoints you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be a leader, not a follower. Put your energy into doing what's right, not what someone pressures you to do. Rely on experience and accurate information. Self-improvement will result in compliments.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Consider your objective and what it will take to reach your goal. Use your time wisely and protect yourself against being misled or taken advantage of.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Discipline will be required to get things done. Going over budget or failing to factor in an expense will lead to a stressful situation. Focus on health and financial well-being.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let your creativity take the reins and your charisma attract support. An exciting concept appropriately used can be a life-changing experience. Don't get angry when action is what's required.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- If you want something done, do it yourself. Physically follow through with your plans. Talking about what you want to do and doing it are not the same.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do whatever it takes to improve your surroundings or enhance your personal life. A change you make at home should be well-thought-out and within your budget.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take stock of what you have and what you can pass along. Decluttering will make you feel good and can also bring in extra cash. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider the consequences before making a promise. Additional responsibilities will affect your productivity and ability to do a good job. Don't risk your reputation by covering for someone else.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put a smile on your face. Your congeniality will pay off when it comes to essential connections. Physical activity will help you look and feel your best. Romance is featured.
