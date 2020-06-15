Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

You are the one who is in control, so don't give anyone leverage to influence the way your life unfolds. Happiness begins with you and how you manage the way you live and what you do with your life. Personal gain comes from awareness and decisiveness. Step forward with confidence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Protect what you've worked so hard to obtain. Handle your money and reputation with care. Build strength and gain respect. Personal improvement will boost confidence. Follow a healthy daily routine.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Choose your words wisely. If you are emotional, you will end up in a no-win situation. Look for alternative ways to reach your objective. Complaining will lead to a stalemate.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for an outlet, a way to offer help to those less fortunate or an activity that provides a physical or mental challenge. Learn from experience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't let challenges get you down or set you back. Find unique solutions that are geared toward bringing about a positive lifestyle change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do something that will boost your morale or bring you one step closer to looking the way you want. Consider a physical workout, makeover or trendy new outfit.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone talk you into something that makes you feel uncertain or uncomfortable. Limit change by remaining focused on what's most important to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make an adjustment that encourages you to take better care of your finances, possessions and yourself. Set up a home office or a workout room, or box up stuff you no longer use.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change the way you do things at home. Fine-tuning your schedule to meet current demands will help you get ahead. More structure and discipline are the keys to success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep tabs on how much you spend. Unnecessary purchases will leave you short and stifle the way you live. Put more effort into preparing healthy meals and getting sufficient exercise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Confusion will set in due to the mixed messages you receive. When in doubt, go directly to the source and ask questions. Protect against injury and illness.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Your emotions will reveal your true feelings. Before you share your intentions with anyone, make sure you can trust him or her to keep a secret. Put your plans in place first.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Go on a learning expedition, and you'll pick up valuable information that will alter the way you use your skills. Change with the times and turn a negative into a positive.
