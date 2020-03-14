Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

If you live by the rules and execute your plans methodically, the rewards you want will be delivered. It's up to you to call the shots and to stifle interference. Play it safe, stick to what you know and enjoy the ride.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let distress take the reins when you should ignore what others do and follow through with your plans. The sweetest revenge is success, happiness and living life your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a chance and make a change that will take you a step closer to fulfilling your dream. Don't stand by waiting for someone to do things for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a pass if someone asks you to do something questionable. Offer what you can, but don't jeopardize your position or reputation. A financial opportunity or property investment looks inviting.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be prepared to take care of emotional matters and professional concerns today. Diplomacy will help smooth things over, giving you the upper hand. New information will lead to a better solution.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look over situations and take action. A setback will occur if you don't take immediate steps to prevent it. Push to get what you want. Celebrate your victory with a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- If you work on something that excites you, you will discover inner strength and a wealth of untapped talent. Network with well-connected people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Difficulties in your personal life will surface. Don't make a decision that will stop you from following through with your original plans. Focus on self-improvements, love and romance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't hesitate to speak up about your intentions. Be proud of your accomplishments, and let others know what you can do. Use common sense and intelligence when dealing with children and seniors.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep busy and don't give anyone a chance to confuse you or lead you astray. Tidy up personal matters that could interfere with your advancement. Self-improvements can be made.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let anything upset you. Protect your reputation. Walk away from ill treatment. Take control and do what suits you best. Take pride in who you are and what you do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't reveal your intentions. Your plans will have an impact if you take others by surprise. If you keep things simple, a positive change will improve your life. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make a move or a change to your current living space. Relationships will improve if you discuss your intentions and build a solid plan with the people you care about most.