Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

When you head in a new direction, don't burn bridges. Remaining well-connected will come in handy. A change is overdue, but sufficient preparation will be necessary to meet the requirements specified. Don't get frustrated, upset or vindictive. See the potential in what's being offered, and proceed without hesitation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An emotional matter will surface if you are required to deal with a problematic individual. Get your facts straight and use diplomacy to avoid backlash. Focus on creative pursuits and a healthier lifestyle.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Diplomacy will work wonders for you today. If you offer solutions and help people, an unanticipated reward will come your way. Romance will enhance your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be straight with whoever you deal with today. If you mislead someone, you will end up in a compromising position. Emotional situations will escalate quickly. Protect your reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't hesitate when it comes to profitable situations. Be sure to take advantage of an opportunity. Positive changes at home or in meaningful relationships are featured. Celebrate with a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Busy yourself with home improvements. Look at real estate or invest in something you believe in, but don't compromise your financial situation. Time is on your side, so don't feel pressured.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Indulge in exciting conversations. Listen carefully and consider what's valid and what isn't. An idea you have will go over well with someone you like. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You can make significant headway in your plans. An innovative approach to something you've been working toward will bring new meaning to your life. Communication and travel are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Social events will lead to a chance meeting with someone you find inspiring. You will realize what you've been missing and make adjustments that will encourage positive change. Romance is featured.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't be fooled by someone using manipulative tactics. Ulterior motives are present. Before you engage in a partnership, you should find out what you will have to contribute.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- If you are quick to react, you will get what you want. Positive changes in your personal and professional lives will lead to new beginnings. A makeover will lead to compliments.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An experience will remind you of something from your childhood. Use memories to reinvent something you used to enjoy doing. A heart-to-heart conversation with a loved one is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you exaggerate or mislead someone, the truth will come out. The quicker you put an end to pending problems, the sooner you will be able to move on.