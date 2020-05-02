Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your day simple and your tasks reasonable. Physical activity will take the edge off situations you have to live with for the time being. Romance is in the stars.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay attention to your relationships with others. Consider who is right for you and who isn't. Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do. Walk away from disruptive situations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Let go of the past. Keep manipulative people at a distance. An ultimatum isn't the way to win favors or get what you want. If you care about someone, share your feelings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Push for what you want and don't give up until you have a firm deal in place. An innovative change at home will lead to new possibilities. Don't buy into someone's risky venture.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put things in perspective and protect yourself against someone who is unreliable and asking for too much. Make a change at home that will add to your safety, enjoyment or peace of mind.