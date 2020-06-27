Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pour your heart and soul into what you do best. Take the initiative to make your life better. Don't let anyone meddle in your personal affairs. Spend some time with an admirer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You may thrive on change, but before you decide to make a move, consider the potential financial ramifications. You are best off waiting for a better deal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't change direction midstream. Stay on track, focus on what will benefit you most and associate with people who understand what you are trying to achieve. Romance is featured.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use your intuition to guide you down the best path. Put more effort into personal gain, changing your direction and pursuing a goal that makes you feel impassioned.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Check out the online job listings and redo your resume to fit what's available. Refrain from mixing up your desire for change with what's best for you. Listen to reason.