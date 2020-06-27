Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

If you adopt change instead of fighting it this year, you'll surpass your dreams. Choose to take the road less traveled, and you'll be surprised by the opportunities that unfold. Stability, security and happiness will grow if you let your intelligence and emotions guide you this year.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A positive domestic change will make your day. Share your thoughts, and you will get the support you need to make a long-overdue transition. Explore your options and put your plans in motion.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't try to fix what's working fine. Spend your time and energy on promoting your health and fitness and nurturing important relationships. Romance is featured.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Help others while getting better acquainted with people who interest you. If you ask the right questions, you will receive helpful answers. An adjustment will improve your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Channel emotional energy into personal perfection. Get in shape, change your image or pursue a creative outlet. You can boost your confidence and enthusiasm.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Speak up, share your thoughts and learn. How you interact with others will influence an idea you have and how you progress. Set reasonable expectations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pour your heart and soul into what you do best. Take the initiative to make your life better. Don't let anyone meddle in your personal affairs. Spend some time with an admirer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You may thrive on change, but before you decide to make a move, consider the potential financial ramifications. You are best off waiting for a better deal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't change direction midstream. Stay on track, focus on what will benefit you most and associate with people who understand what you are trying to achieve. Romance is featured.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use your intuition to guide you down the best path. Put more effort into personal gain, changing your direction and pursuing a goal that makes you feel impassioned.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Check out the online job listings and redo your resume to fit what's available. Refrain from mixing up your desire for change with what's best for you. Listen to reason.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Check out what's doable and set your expectations high. Your drive and ambition will make it easy for you to relay what you have to offer. Don't let your ego get in the way of your success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have what it takes to make things happen, as long as you don't allow temptation or peer pressure to lead you astray. Make your health and success priorities.
