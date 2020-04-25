Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Use precision and strategy to help you reach your goal. There is plenty to gain if you do things the right way. Don't cut corners or do something on too grand a scale. Inconsistency will hold you back. Stick to reliable methods. Home improvements should include a better workspace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep secrets to avoid breaking someone's trust. Revisit a situation and be honest with yourself about what happened. Don't get upset or angry; learn from your mistakes and move on.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you keep things in perspective, you'll figure out what to do next. Stop talking and start living up to the promises you make. Show discipline when faced with temptation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Organize your time and stick to your schedule. A change may not be welcome, but making it, facing facts and embracing the inevitable will help you ease your stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Traveling, attending events and communicating with people who share your sentiments will make your day more enjoyable. Romance is featured, and a positive lifestyle change looks promising.