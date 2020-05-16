Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How you extend expertise, physical help or financial assistance to others will make a difference. Integrity, research and following through with promises will determine how well you do this year. Let your intuition and common sense be your guides. Be a leader and someone who makes a difference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Initiate personal change that will not only benefit you, but others as well. By implementing what's best for everyone, you will encourage others to join in and help.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take a step back and reevaluate your current situation before taking action. Don't trust anyone to handle your affairs for you. Someone will disappoint you if given a chance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Attitude is everything, and if you can keep an open mind and a willingness to compromise, you will enter into a situation that can bring you great joy. Embrace life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Roll up your sleeves and do what is required of you. How you react to requests will determine how well you will do moving forward. Trust yourself, not someone else.