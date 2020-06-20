Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Share your feelings and put the past behind you. Once you face facts, formulate a plan and start moving forward, new opportunities will come your way. Don't let uncertainties or the changes others make weigh you down or hold you back. Stay focused, use discipline and finish what you start.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Refuse to let anyone mess with your emotions. Don't fall for manipulative tactics or sob stories or give in to pressure. Stand up for your rights and proceed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Invest some time in a project that excites you. Keep your intentions to yourself until you have something tangible to show off. Stop anyone who tries to meddle in your affairs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do what you can to help others without putting yourself in danger. You have to watch out for people who don't stick to the rules. A virtual reunion will lift your spirits.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you want something done, do it yourself. Take the initiative and don't rely on anyone for anything. What you accomplish will be a learning experience that pays off.