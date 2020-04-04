Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Grant yourself a well-deserved break. Spend time doing something you've always wanted to do. A day trip will lead to a positive lifestyle shift.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make a positive change at home. Do the work yourself to avoid expensive expenditures. You can commit to someone and put a new beginning in play. Romance is in the stars.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be careful what you promise someone. You should offer only suggestions when someone asks for help. You owe it to yourself to do what makes you happy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A lifestyle change will be a step in the right direction. Back away from people who try to manipulate you or pressure you into doing things that you shouldn't do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Refuse to let a last-minute change ruin your day. Do what's best for yourself, and don't feel guilty for not giving in to other people's demands. An unexpected opportunity will come your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put more emphasis on how you feel and on things that you enjoy doing. A reunion or reconnection with someone from your past will be memorable. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Spend time with people who can offer you mental stimulation. An intellectual challenge will promote greater creativity and lead to a good plan. Set a tight budget before you begin.

