Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take care of sensitive issues as they arise. If you let matters linger too long, it will be much harder to deal with them appropriately. Look out for your best interest and distance yourself from those who are not trustworthy or a good influence. Strive to be your best.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will mislead you if you are gullible. Put your energy into self-improvement and personal growth, and seek out people who bring out the best in you. Choose your partners wisely.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Concentrate on home improvements and doing the work yourself. Keep your plans to yourself for the time being. The less interference you face, the easier it will be to get things done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your generosity will be taken advantage of by someone eager to separate you from your cash. Offer your time or skills, but don't take on others' responsibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Think things out and follow through with your plans. Refuse to let anyone beat you at your own game. Stay on top of what everyone else is doing and play to win.