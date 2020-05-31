Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep an open mind, but don't lose sight of your goal. If you get wrapped up in helping others get ahead, you'll fall short of reaching your dreams. Put greater emphasis on expanding your knowledge, skills and outlook. Make sure you're the one who benefits from your time and effort.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Deny anyone the opportunity to interfere in your personal decisions or life choices. Be secretive about your plans until you are well on your way to achieving your goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be creative and turn your home into a place that brings you comfort and joy. Spend the day puttering around and making your surroundings more convenient and less cluttered.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Plan to do something with a loved one. Avoid situations that allow for outside interference. Be quick to question anything or anyone that might upset your personal life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you don't like what's happening, do your own thing. The changes you make will broaden your outlook and help you decide what you need to do to improve your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Show more discipline when it comes to domestic matters. If someone is overreacting, distance yourself until the situation calms down. Personal growth will help you make positive choices.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep your money, personal documents and passwords in a safe place. Someone will take advantage of you if you aren't careful. A smart move on your part will eliminate loss.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to what you know and to those who bring out the best in you. A promise you make to a loved one will bring you closer together.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You are overdue for a change. Something you discover will encourage you to head in a new direction and do things differently. Applying your skills to suit current trends will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Emotional situations will surface quickly. Keep the peace and channel your energy into positive pursuits. Engage in home and domestic improvements that encourage better relationships with the people you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make lifestyle adjustments that will encourage learning, enlightenment and problem-solving. Avoid indulgent behavior.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put more time and effort into maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Exercise, diet and rest will bring out the best in you. Challenge yourself to be and do better.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Honesty will be an issue. Abide by the rules. Don't try or expect to get away with something you shouldn't do. When uncertainty sets in, recognize it as a red flag.
