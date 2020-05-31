Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Keep an open mind, but don't lose sight of your goal. If you get wrapped up in helping others get ahead, you'll fall short of reaching your dreams. Put greater emphasis on expanding your knowledge, skills and outlook. Make sure you're the one who benefits from your time and effort.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Deny anyone the opportunity to interfere in your personal decisions or life choices. Be secretive about your plans until you are well on your way to achieving your goal.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be creative and turn your home into a place that brings you comfort and joy. Spend the day puttering around and making your surroundings more convenient and less cluttered.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Plan to do something with a loved one. Avoid situations that allow for outside interference. Be quick to question anything or anyone that might upset your personal life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you don't like what's happening, do your own thing. The changes you make will broaden your outlook and help you decide what you need to do to improve your life.