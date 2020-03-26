Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Channel your energy wisely. Concentrate on what you can do for others and for yourself. Less talk and more action will bring about positive change. Discipline and hard work will pave the way to success. Let your experience help you open doors that have not been accessible in the past.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An objective attitude will help you avoid trouble. Listen and assess situations before you share your opinion. Approach new topics with curiosity and the desire to learn. Adopt a healthy lifestyle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Others will judge you on your performance as both a leader and a team player. Be prepared to take full responsibility and to fine-tune the ultimate product.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't lose sight of your goal, or you will end up procrastinating instead of accomplishing. An unexpected question will leave you in a vulnerable position. Be honest and concise with your response.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you use your imagination on the job, you will impress someone overseeing what you do. Take an authoritative stance if you want to receive more responsibility. Personal gain is apparent.