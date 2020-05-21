Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Strive for perfection in everything you take on this year. Your dedication and desire to get ahead will push you to aim high. Charm and confidence will help you gain support, but exaggeration will set you back. If you stick to the truth and deliver what you promise, success will follow.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep moving forward. Don't let boredom set in or someone else's grandiose scheme lead you down the wrong path. Anger will surface regarding shared expenses. Stick to a set budget.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change of plans will turn out to be advantageous. Don't fight if someone asks you to do things differently. Change will help you expand your mind and lead to innovative long-term success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- How you go about your business will determine the way your day unfolds. Don't follow the crowd; use your intelligence and experience to guide you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Back away from situations that don't feel right. Let your intuition be your guide to keep you out of harm's way. Your instincts will be on target.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do some research, and you'll discover all sorts of alternatives to a choice someone is offering you. Trust in yourself, not in what others are pressuring you to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay closer attention to your relationships and do your best to stick to the truth when it comes to money matters and your feelings. A positive domestic change is encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stand up and be counted. Don't let anyone try to damage your reputation or come between you and someone you love. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The more you do to improve your life, enhance your home and broaden your horizons, the more satisfaction and happiness you'll acquire. Follow your heart and share your feelings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Observe how others react to get a good idea of how you should respond and what you should do. Positive results are within reach.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Mull over what's been going on, how you see things unfolding and what you can do to make life easier. Take better care of your health, relationships and reputation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let a change that someone makes cost you. It's OK to say no if you don't want to get involved in someone else's dream. Invest time and money in your goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotional matters will push you to do things on your own. The less interference you face, the easier it will be to get things done your way. Change is heading in your direction.
