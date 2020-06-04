Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Expand your interests and knowledge, and it will lead to new beginnings. An open mind and a predisposition to learn will help you find a novel way to use your skills and initiate change. Don't rely on others. Do your own fact-finding and you will outmaneuver any competition you encounter.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- An unusual offer will catch you off guard. Don't hesitate. If you don't like what's being presented to you, negotiate until someone grants you precisely what you want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your enthusiasm but not your ideas. Listen and learn from someone who has more experience, and the valuable information offered will encourage you to pursue your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stick to your strategy. Clean up unfinished business properly before you move on to something new. An emotional issue will help you realize what you can and should do next.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be creative regarding the way you run your home and how you deal with close relationships. Expand your horizons, and it will help you embrace new beginnings.