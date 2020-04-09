Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Communication, travel and networking events will bring about positive decisions and change. Follow your heart and do your own thing, regardless of what others do. Put your health and prosperity first.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get involved in activities that challenge you mentally and physically. How you react to others will affect your reputation. Offer kindness and consideration, as well as truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of heart will take place if you educate yourself about something. Knowledge is power, and being adaptable will help you achieve whatever you set out to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Deception regarding joint finances is apparent. Take a close look at contracts and agreements before you commit. Let go of the past and find solace in the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Use your imagination to come up with sound solutions. A change may not be on your to-do list, but once you start to make alterations, you will feel comfortable with your decisions.