Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take everything into account before you alter your life. It's better to be safe than sorry when dealing with matters that can affect you personally or professionally. Taking a risk will be stressful and not worthwhile. Keeping the peace and maintaining stability is your best choice. Change begins within.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take note of what others have to say, but don't let anyone persuade you to take part in something that isn't right for you. Stick to your plans and finish what you start.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do something you've never done before, and it will stimulate your mind and excite you about the future. A new routine will be energizing and prompt you to accomplish more.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Revive some of the activities you used to enjoy. Check on social media for some of the people who took part, and you'll find someone who wants to participate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep moving forward regardless of what others do. Take the lead and turn your ideas and plans into something that will help you excel. An unusual partnership will interest you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Focus on what's important to you. Take care of responsibilities to avoid complaints before you move on to activities geared toward personal growth and self-improvement. Romance looks inviting.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Observation will lead to knowledge that will help you make better choices. A change of heart will warrant an adjustment at home. Speak up and say what's on your mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Persuasive talks will lead to poor decisions. Keep emotions and money separate. Joint ventures aren't in your best interest. Concentrate on fitness and proper diet, not indulgent behavior.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Approach the things you want to do or change methodically. An innovative idea will help you bring about a positive lifestyle change. Turn your thoughts into reality.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't trust anyone with personal information, cash or possessions. Take care of domestic matters quickly. Live by the rules and say no to anyone asking you to do something questionable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pour your energy into something that counts. Getting into a no-win situation will not help you get ahead. Use your intelligence to skirt volatile issues.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Enforce moderation in all that you do. It's OK to think big, but sticking to a budget and relying on yourself will prove to be valuable as you put your plans in place.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Change begins within. Consider what will bring the highest return and take action. Intelligence and experience will not let you down. An offer is only useful if it's what you want.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!