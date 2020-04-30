Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take charge. Stay in control and do what's necessary to get what you want. Look over your options and strive for a better quality of life. Spending less will give you greater peace of mind. Take the plunge and do what's practical and right for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Gather information and move in a positive direction. Refuse to let an emotional problem turn into an argument that will stifle your ability to get things done. Search for common ground.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Added responsibilities will lead to new opportunities if you are patient and productive. How you handle people and situations will help you gain respect and support. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Look for ways to bring in more cash and clear up unfinished business. A positive attitude will lead to good results.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep a low profile, do your own thing and don't get dragged into someone else's drama. Gravitate toward people and events that bring out the best in you. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Listen, learn and go about your business. Travel and learning will lead to personal growth, new ideas and a plan that will help you advance. Don't leave anything to chance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Personal improvement, fitness or whatever eases your stress is encouraged. If you overreact, you could be left doing all the work yourself. Strive for balance and equality.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Assess your situation at home and your relationships with friends, relatives and peers, and make adjustments. An emotional incident will leave you in a vulnerable position.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Promote what you want to do. Your track record will encourage others to get involved in your plans. Handpick your team. Love is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Finish what you start and move on to a new and exciting project. Home improvements will lead to a change of attitude and newly available options.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Let go of the past. Take a giant leap forward and make plans that will improve your personal life. Added discipline will help you say no to anyone who pressures you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do your own thing, bring about change and refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Spending less will be necessary if you want to ease stress.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Physical activity will be rejuvenating. Use your skills and knowledge to improve your surroundings. Take pride in your appearance and share your time and intentions with a loved one.
