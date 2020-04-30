Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Take charge. Stay in control and do what's necessary to get what you want. Look over your options and strive for a better quality of life. Spending less will give you greater peace of mind. Take the plunge and do what's practical and right for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Gather information and move in a positive direction. Refuse to let an emotional problem turn into an argument that will stifle your ability to get things done. Search for common ground.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Added responsibilities will lead to new opportunities if you are patient and productive. How you handle people and situations will help you gain respect and support. Romance is favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Look for ways to bring in more cash and clear up unfinished business. A positive attitude will lead to good results.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep a low profile, do your own thing and don't get dragged into someone else's drama. Gravitate toward people and events that bring out the best in you. Romance is favored.