Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

A steady balance will be required. Opportunities are building, and recognizing a good deal will be important. Using your intuition and staying on top of what's doable and what isn't will be crucial to your success. You have plenty to gain if you are astute and don't waste time speculating.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't get stressed over the inevitable. If you keep your thoughts to yourself, you'll be able to work toward your goal without interference. Do your best and hone your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Move forward regardless of what others do. Surround yourself with like-minded people. Follow your heart, not someone else's words. An important relationship should be a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An up-front attitude regarding what you are willing to give and what you expect in return is encouraged. Don't linger over unfinished business; it's time to get things done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Plan a trip that will benefit you personally, professionally or educationally. Get back to doing the things you enjoy most. A new challenge will spark your enthusiasm.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A personal assessment will encourage you to let go of what's no longer working and get on with your life. Don't be afraid to invest time and money if the returns look promising.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Satisfy your curiosity, do things differently and make new acquaintances. The possibilities are endless if you visit places and do things that are conducive to networking.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Grudges and revenge are a waste of time. Free your mind and engage in activities that promote creativity instead of fear. Positive thoughts change the way you live.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An unexpected change at home will leave you wondering what to do next. Nurture meaningful relationships and distance yourself from troublemakers. Put home and family, not work, first.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Let your wisdom and experience lead the way. Say no to an ultimatum or anyone trying to control your actions. Protect what you've worked so hard to achieve.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Hone your skills and look for alternative ways to earn extra cash. You have a wealth of talent that you could be putting to good use. Don't hold back when you have so much to gain.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a new approach to an old idea. Don't let fear set in when change is what you need. Let your intuition guide you, and embrace the future with optimism.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A partnership will face turmoil if you cannot agree. Consider the compromises as well as the gains before making a decision. Address problems promptly in order to ease stress.
