Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Express your thoughts and feelings passionately to make a difference this year. Show your concern, be a part of the solution, and grow and change with the times. Explore what lies ahead with enthusiasm, and give your unique spin to whatever you pursue.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Channel your energy into something meaningful. Helping others will be gratifying and will give your reputation a boost. What you have to contribute will change your life as well as those of others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Deal with inevitable changes professionally. Go over your options and consider what you can do to make your life easier. Hone your skills to fit the current economic trends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take the throttle. If you want something done, do it yourself. Add a unique touch to whatever you do, and you won't be disappointed. Offer solutions to gain support.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't overload your plate. Refuse to let anyone bully you or back you into a corner. Keep busy and focus on your goals and on being and doing your best.