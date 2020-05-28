Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hold on to what you have and look for new ways to use your skills, possessions and assets to get ahead. Don't trust or depend on outside help, and question offers and motives when dealing with others. Persistence and hard work will lead to success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stick close to home and take care of personal responsibilities. Utilize your space to allow you to work on plans or projects on your to-do list.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change will create tension with an opponent. Search for an alternative that will help persuade others to see things your way. Charm and diplomacy will help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Consider what you want as you explore the best way to achieve your objective. Look for guidelines that will ensure you do everything by the book. Romance is on the rise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't worry about what others do. Stick to the truth, take care of responsibilities and make changes that will be beneficial. A younger or older relative will offer unexpected insight.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Reconnect with someone from your past through social media. What you discover will help you let go of bygone times and address what you want to do next.