Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Face the past and head to a brighter future. You require freedom to take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. Don't labor over trivial matters when embracing change is so much more exciting. Put your life in perspective and pursue what makes you feel passionate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get the facts and do what's right to avoid criticism and opposition. Focus on home, family and improvements you can make yourself. Share your ideas and strive to make a difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do your best to help people in need. Your response to a cry for help will lead to people who have plenty to share. A relationship will face difficulties due to untruthfulness.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make choices based on your needs. Put work first to avoid financial uncertainty. Finish what you start before you take care of personal matters. Commit to meeting a deadline.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take a serious look at your lifestyle and make adjustments that will help you move in a positive direction. Read the fine print before you commit to an unorthodox offer.