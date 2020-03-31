Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Recognize the possibilities and find out what it will take to reach your destination of choice. It's time to stop dreaming and to start pursuing your goals. Added discipline will give you the push you need to finish what you start. Channel your energy into getting things done.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Try to get along with your peers. Build friendships, but don't get intimately involved with a co-worker. Use your skills masterfully and your intelligence to gain respect and support.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get out and mingle. Don't be surprised if someone from your past has his or her eye on you. Be careful: He or she probably hasn't changed much.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you make waves, expect to deal with the consequences. Accept the inevitable and get on with your life. Say what's on your mind and don't mince words or be gullible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Consider what makes you tick, and don't be afraid to try something new. You are in a creative cycle and should follow your heart and dreams. Romance is encouraged.