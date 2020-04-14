Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keep your life in perspective. Overreacting will not help you get ahead. Concentrate on what you can do, not on what you can't. Dedication, loyalty and positive input will help you gain respect and secure the help you require to get ahead. Personal improvement will lead to stability.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Romance is in the stars. A relationship will turn into an asset. Your outgoing personality will help you progress professionally. An application you submit will be approved.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Exaggeration could lead to a costly mistake. Discipline will be required when temptation tries to take charge. If you stick to what you do well, you will excel.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A romantic gesture will take you by surprise. Proceed with caution. Someone may neglect to be forthright about his or her past. Make an intelligent assessment. Don't take risks.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your mood swings will confuse the people around you. Take a break, sort out your feelings and say little until you know what you want. Put your energy into a creative project.