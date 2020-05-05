Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pitch in and help. Your actions will affect how others respond and what you receive. Participate and be prepared to compromise when necessary, and you'll find it easier to reach your goals as the year progresses. It's up to you to create opportunities instead of waiting for them to come to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Finish what you start. Being productive will help deter criticism and arguments. Work to become more financially secure. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be careful how you allot your time. Acquiring knowledge and taking care of your health and physical needs should be priorities. Don't trust anyone with your passwords or possessions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do whatever brings you joy, and it will ease stress. Give others space if you want to receive the same privilege. A worthwhile contribution will lift your spirits.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do what you do best and stay out of trouble. Refuse to get lured into someone else's drama or get-rich-quick scheme. You'll do best if you do your own thing.