Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

A positive attitude will help you reach your highest potential this year. Embrace change with optimism and make the most out of every opportunity that comes your way. Engage in talks that will lead to a healthy lifestyle. Don't limit yourself or give up on your goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Offer help and show compassion. Patience and tolerance may not come easy right now, but they will be necessary if you want others to reciprocate. Choose to bring about positive change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Information will be offered, but deciphering what's fact and what's false will be difficult. Pause at the first sign of instability or uncertainty to avoid being put in a vulnerable position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your thoughts and be open to constructive suggestions. Work alongside people with more experience than you or those who have different skills and knowledge, and you'll make progress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't feel that you must make a decision or take sides if a dispute breaks out among friends or colleagues. Concentrate on your achievements and on doing your best, not on what others are doing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Jump in and get things up and running. You'll have plenty of ideas, and you'll attract a lot of attention. An open mind and a practical approach will lead to victory.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Speed things up. Your aim should be to complete what you start and then move on to pastimes geared toward self-improvement and better health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Your insight and imagination will pay off. Fine-tune whatever you are working on before you present it to others, or you will face criticism from someone jealous and vindictive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take action and finish what you start. Don't trust someone else with your responsibilities. Be open and honest with a loved one. Don't act on hearsay when you can get the facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A personal adjustment will be helpful. The more you do to keep the peace and ensure that you and your family are comfortable, the less stress or conflict you'll endure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep moving toward your goal and spend as little time as possible laboring over what others do, say or want. Personal improvement will lift your spirits and boost your confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make a positive change to the way you handle or earn your money. Don't limit what you can do because you are afraid to use your skills in a new way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Strive to reach a position that gives you the freedom to make yourself happy. A simple lifestyle change will be fulfilling mentally, physically and financially. Romance is on the rise.
