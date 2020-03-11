Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Partnerships will not be as they seem. Take a step back, be observant and make your move. Consider your motives as well as the motives of the people you deal with today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Moving in two different directions will lead to uncertainty. It's time to multitask your way to success. If you can handle both personal and professional requirements, you will make an excellent impression.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Traveling, socializing and following a path that speaks to you are favored. Control your emotions, keep things in perspective and don't get sucked into someone else's melodrama.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to become part of someone else's plot. Don't show concern, but do your homework before you commit. When in doubt, follow a path that is yours and yours alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll attract attention regardless of where you go or what you do. Don't offend someone by divulging information that was supposed to be kept secret. Moderation is in your best interest.