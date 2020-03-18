Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Times are changing, and you must think about changing with them. Stay in the loop and make yourself available for meetings, decisions and general strategizing. Don't wait for things to happen; take charge.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use the element of surprise when launching your plans, and you'll have a more significant impact on the people you are trying to impress or persuade to join your cause.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Control will be required if you want to get things done. Refuse to let anyone back you into a corner or dump responsibilities that don't belong to you in your lap.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A new idea, plan or hobby will encourage you to change your routine. Be open to suggestions and willing to collaborate and make personal improvements that boost your confidence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Try something new because it's what you want, not because someone else is pressuring you to do so. You'll make a bad choice if you act on an assumption. Listen and observe.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Focus on friendship, family and the things you enjoy doing most. Use your creative talents. Stick to the truth when it comes to expressing your feelings. Don't mislead someone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- When in doubt, sit tight. Time is on your side. A snap decision will cause more confusion and uncertainty. Rethink your strategy and make a personal adjustment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll have an eye-opening experience. A change of heart will help you make a clear-cut decision that will improve your life. Don't worry about what might happen. Do something that lowers your stress.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Acceptance is in your best interest. Once you know where you stand, you will be able to make headway. Short trips, business meetings and conferences will be entertaining and informative.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you share your thoughts and see who is interested in the same things you are, you will be able to bring about a positive change. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Flush out any problems before you present what you want to pursue. If you underestimate the extent of a job, you will face criticism. Someone you least expect will lead you astray.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take control and follow your heart. A personal change will give you an excellent opportunity to explore new territory. Share your feelings with a loved one. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You may crave adventure and greater diversity in your life, but first you have to take care of business and make sure everything is stable and secure. Be prepared to commit.